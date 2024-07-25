Rangers are set to make a signing soon and the player in question will not be in his club’s team photo and has also now handed back his club car.

Philippe Clement is having to wheel and deal in the transfer market and could sell James Tavernier, Connor Goldson and Todd Cantwell, while Sam Lammers will leave.

He wants bodies in too and Rangers have been working on signing Wolfsburg winger Vaclav Cerny on loan.

It has been claimed that a loan deal is now in place for the winger to move to Rangers from Wolfsburg in the coming days.

And there are further clues it is set to happen as, according to German outlet WAZ, the winger has handed over his club-issued car to Wolfsburg as a sign of his impending departure.

The Wolfsburg squad also took a team photo on Thursday and Cerny was not in that photograph as he is leaving.

A loan deal has been agreed upon for the winger to join Rangers for the 2024/25 season.

Rangers though will not have an option to buy included in the loan.

Clement hopes that his impending arrival will boost the morale of Rangers, who have had a difficult week.