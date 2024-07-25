Crystal Palace are set to pay Marseille a fee of around €14m along with another €1m in bonuses for winger Ismaila Sarr.

Following an impressive end to the 2023/24 season under Oliver Glasner, the Crystal Palace board are backing up their manager in the transfer market.

They have already brought in Chadi Riad from Real Betis and Daichi Kamada from Lazio and are working for more.

A deal is now close to being confirmed for Marseille winger Sarr with an agreement between the two clubs already been reached.

According to Senegalese outlet Taggat, Crystal Palace will pay the French club €14m for the winger and an additional €1m will also be paid as a bonus.

It now remains to be seen how soon Crystal Palace manage to confirm the signing.

The Senegalese international knows English football well having previously enjoyed a stint with Watford between 2019 and 2023.

He had played 131 matches for the Hornets, 50 of which came in the Premier League.

Sarr also has a proven goascoring record in the English top flight having found the back of the net ten times for the Hornets.