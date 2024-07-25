Everton and Nottingham Forest target Jake O’Brien has also attracted interest from clubs in Italy in the ongoing transfer window.

Lyon are looking to sell the defender this summer and he has drawn the eyes of several teams in the Premier League.

Wolves were previously keen but were put off by Lyon’s £25m asking price in the ongoing transfer window.

Everton, Nottingham Forest and Brentford are amongst the teams who are tracking the defender this summer and are considering tabling offers for him.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, O’Brien is also attracting interest from clubs in Italy who are keeping tabs on him.

His performances for Lyon this season have attracted the attention of Serie A outfits as well.

However, O’Brien is likely to prefer a move to the Premier League over other options given his history of playing in England.

Lyon signed him for less than £1m from Crystal Palace last summer and are now eyeing making a massive profit from his sale.