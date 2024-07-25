Fulham are closing in on Crystal Palace target Emile Smith Rowe, with advanced talks with Arsenal happening, according to Sky Sports News.

Marco Silva is looking for additions this summer and wants Rowe, but Fulham have been facing competition from Crystal Palace.

Even though the Eagles have already secured Daichi Kamada’s services, Oliver Glasner is keen on Arsenal’s out-of-favour attacker Smith Rowe.

Fulham are in the lead though and they are now in the process of advanced discussions with Arsenal about signing the player.

It has also been suggested that Fulham and Arsenal are discussing a fee of around £35m for Smith Rowe.

The 23-year-old Arsenal man struggled to book a starting place for himself last season as he made the majority of his 13 Premier League appearances off the bench.

Smith Rowe’s priority is to play first-team football and it has been suggested that the player is eager to make the move.

Now it remains to be seen if Crystal Palace will try to make a move before he completes his move to the Cottagers.