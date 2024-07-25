Fulham are expected to schedule a medical soon for former Tottenham Hotspur left-back Ryan Sessegnon so that he can be available for the club’s pre-season tour next week, according to Sky Sports News.

Tottenham released Sessegnon at the end of the last campaign and he has been training with Crystal Palace to earn a contract from them.

His former club Fulham however took the chance first and offered the former England youth international a deal.

Sessegnon broke through as a teenager with the Cottagers and now he is set to return to Marco Silva’s side to get his career back up and running.

It has been suggested that the player and the club are now closing in on finalising an agreement.

Now Fulham are hopeful that the deal can be finalised and a medical done as soon as possible so that he can join the team in Portugal next week on their pre-season tour.

The Cottagers are currently in advanced talks with Sessegnon and his agent to wrap the deal up.

Silva will want the 24-year-old in his travelling party as he prepares his Fulham side for the start of another Premier League season.