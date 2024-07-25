A move for one of Rangers’ stars out of Ibrox is ‘not that far yet’, an interested club’s technical director has insisted.

Philippe Clement is now looking at a real overhaul of his squad as James Tavernier, Connor Goldson and Todd Cantwell could all go.

Cyriel Dessers has also been linked with an exit, but one striker Rangers would like to offload is Sam Lammers.

Lammers spent the second half of last season in the Netherlands on loan at FC Utrecht and impressed hugely.

Another Dutch side in FC Twente are pushing to sign him and it has been suggested in some quarters the deal is all but done.

However, according to Twente technical director Arnold Bruggink, that is not the case and there is work to do on the swoop.

“I am not going to deny that we are working on him”, Bruggink told Dutch daily TC/Tubantia.

“But it is not that far yet.”

Selling Lammers would give Rangers a financial boost at a time when boss Clement is keen to bring in money to use on fresh signings.