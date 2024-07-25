Rangers winger Ross McCausland has insisted that it is good to see his academy team-mates on the same journey as him as only they are aware of the tough nature of their work.

The Scottish side are currently going through a rigorous pre-season schedule having played matches against sides such as Ajax, Birmingham City and Manchester United.

McCausland is keen to do his bit to impress Rangers boss Philippe Clement over the course of pre-season as he aims to kick on at senior level.

He has three familiar faces around him at the moment in Findlay Curtis, Robbie Fraser and Cole McKinnon, who are currently rubbing shoulders with the seniors.

“I played with Findlay for about a year and both Robbie and Cole since I was 16″, McCausland told his club’s official website.

“It’s good to see them on the same journey that I’m on because they know how hard we all work, and everyone aspires to play in the Rangers first-team who is in the Academy.

“It’s amazing to play alongside people that you’re close to on a football pitch.

“It’s good for those new Academy players to be around and learn the things that I’ve learned over the last six months.”

Along with McCausland, Fraser and McKinnon have earned their senior debuts for Clement’s team but Curtis has yet to achieve that feat.

The youngsters will hope for chances with the first-team again during the upcoming campaign.