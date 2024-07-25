Jarrad Branthwaite is prepared to hold off on signing a new contract with Everton as long as they do not match the wages offered by Manchester United, according to the Daily Mail.

Manchester United have failed with two bids for the 21-year-old centre-back this summer, with Everton insisting on getting £70m from his sale.

The Premier League giants have stepped back from the talks as they are not willing to match Everton’s asking price.

Manchester United did agree personal terms on a contract with Branthwaite, who is keen to move to Old Trafford this summer.

Everton are working on offering him a new contract but Manchester United’s interest has complicated matters.

Branthwaite would be earning £160,000 per week if he is allowed to join Manchester United this summer.

The centre-back wants Everton to match those terms before he agrees to sign a new contract.

He is currently on a contract worth £70,000 per week and Everton would have to agree to more than double his current salary.

It would make Branthwaite the highest-paid player in the Everton squad if they agree to those demands.