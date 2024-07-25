Jose Mourinho was not happy with what he saw from former Rangers star Ryan Kent in Fenerbahce’s Champions League qualifier against Lugano.

Kent, who joined Fenerbahce when his deal at Rangers ran out, had a season to forget in Turkey last term as he made no impact.

The winger is looking to get things back on track under Mourinho and the Portuguese did pick him in the starting eleven for the Champions League qualifier against Lugano on Tuesday.

But according to Turkish journalist Sercan Hamzaoglu, Mourinho was not happy with what he saw from Kent, who he brought off in the 68th minute.

Mourinho wanted to give Kent a chance to show what he could do, but he appears to have not taken it.

Fenerbahce will now consider any proposals which come in for Kent during the ongoing transfer window.

Mourinho’s side won the first leg 4-3 and will host Lugano in the second leg in Turkey a week later.

Given Mourinho was not pleased with Kent, it would appear to be unlikely he will start in the return match.