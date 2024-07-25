Juventus are now ‘pushing to sign’ Liverpool linked winger Karim Adeyemi, having met his father and entourage on Wednesday.

The attacker is on the books at last season’s Champions League finalists Borussia Dortmund, but the German side are prepared to cash in on him this summer if the price is right.

Liverpool, quiet in the transfer market so far under Arne Slot, have been linked with an interest in the Dortmund man and the Reds are thought to want another wide attacker this summer.

Juventus though are the side who are putting in the legwork to sign Adeyemi and, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, their sporting director met the winger’s father and entourage on Wednesday in Germany.

They are ‘pushing to sign’ Adeyemi, but will need to sell first to afford Dortmund’s price tag.

The German giants want between €45m and €50m to let Adeyemi move on this summer.

No talks have yet taken place between Juventus and Dortmund.

Adeyemi made 34 appearances for Dortmund over the course of last season, scoring five times, but also picking up a red card.

He received his marching orders in a Bundesliga win over Borussia Monchengladbach.