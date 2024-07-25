Leeds United’s recruitment chiefs have held meetings in Germany where the Whites are for their pre-season camp.

Daniel Farke’s men have headed to Germany to tune themselves up for the new season and are playing behind closed doors friendlies.

They were in action on Wednesday and thrashed second tier German side Hannover 4-1 in an impressive display.

Leeds are still hard at work in the transfer window though and, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the Whites held recruitment meetings in Germany.

Farke is keeping himself fully in the loop on the push to bring further players to Elland Road.

It is suggested Leeds have recently seen a bid for Koln midfielder Dejan Ljubicic turned down.

Leeds put €4m on the table for the player, but it was knocked back by Koln.

Farke’s side are expected to return with an improved offer as they test Koln’s resolve on a player who has now entered the final year of his contract at the club.