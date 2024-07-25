Liverpool ‘have probed’ a club about a possible replacement for Virgil van Dijk, but have been firmly rebuffed.

There are big question marks over the future of Van Dijk, who has flirted with the idea of a possible move away from Anfield.

Van Dijk’s contract is also set to expire next summer and the jury is out on whether he will agree to extend his stay at the club.

Liverpool are aware that Van Dijk could be someone they need to replace soon and, according to Italian journalist Luca Cerchione, ‘have probed’ Juventus about signing Bremer.

The Brazilian defender is a player Liverpool rate highly and they feel he could replace Van Dijk.

Juventus though have firmly told Liverpool that they have no intention of letting Bremer leave Turin.

The Bianconeri see Bremer as a key man and do not want to part with him.

Juventus have the 27-year-old centre-back under contract for another three years.