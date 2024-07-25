Bologna defender Sam Beukema has claimed that Joshua Zirkzee has everything to succeed at a big club such as Manchester United.

Zirkzee was the top scorer for Bologna last season and played a key role in helping the team qualify for the Champions League for the first time in their history.

The Dutch forward was also adjudicated as the Serie A Young Player of the Year and it earned him a €42.5m move to England with Manchester United earlier in the summer transfer window.

Beukema conceded that he is missing Zirkzee as he shared great personal chemistry with the forward.

The defender jostled with the Dutchman every day in training and insisted that he was the best forward in Italy last season.

He is certain that the attacker has the tools to be a massive success for a club of Manchester United’s size and stature moving forward.

Beukema said in a press conference: “I miss him a lot: he is a friend of mine; I spoke to him during the holidays.

“I am happy for him that he is going to Manchester [United], he is an extraordinary striker, for me, he was the best last season.

“I fought with him in every training session; obviously I faced strong strikers like [Dusan] Vlahovic, [Olivier] Giroud, and [Victor] Osimhen, but he has everything.

“The conditions are there for him to do well in a big team and I am sure he will succeed.”

Zirkzee is scheduled to join pre-season training with Manchester United at the start of next month.