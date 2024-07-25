Manchester United have rekindled their interest in Benfica centre-back Antonio Silva during the ongoing transfer window.

They have already signed Leny Yoro for a deal worth €62m plus another €8m in add-ons but Erik ten Hag wants to sign one more centre-back.

Matthijs de Ligt has been a top target but Manchester United are unwilling to pay the €50m Bayern Munich have been demanding.

A move for Jarrad Branthwaite seems unlikely given Everton’s hardline stance on their asking price of €80m.

According to Portuguese daily O Jogo, Manchester United are considering making a move for Benfica’s Silva this summer.

The 20-year-old defender has been on their radar but the club have now decided to rekindle their interest in him.

Silva has a €100m release clause in his contract but Manchester United are confident that they can do a deal with Benfica for much less.

However, any move for Silva would likely hinge on Manchester United selling a centre-back this summer.