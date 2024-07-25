Nottingham Forest have tabled an improved offer for CA Talleres winger Ramon Sosa for a move in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The Paraguay winger has emerged as a key target for the Midlands club this summer and they are pushing to take him to England.

Negotiations have been ongoing between Nottingham Forest and Argentinian outfit Talleres to seek an agreement for Sosa’s transfer

A previous offer from Forest was knocked back by the Argentinian side but the Premier League side have gone in with a new bid.

According to Argentinian journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, Nottingham Forest have ‘raised the offer’ and offered a fixed fee of €12.3m to Talleres for the winger

The Premier League side are also prepared to fork out another €2.3m in add-ons if Sosa hits certain targets at the City Ground.

Talleres are prepared to sell the winger this summer but are keen to make sure that they get the best price possible.

The two clubs have continued to negotiate and there is an expectation of an agreement for the transfer in the coming days.