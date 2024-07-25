Danish side FC Copenhagen have started negotiations to sign Rangers target Hannibal Mejbri, but face a battle to convince the player.

The 21-year-old was sent out on loan to Sevilla for the second half of last season, but failed to make any impact and is now back at Manchester United.

He is still though attracting attention and Scottish giants Rangers have been heavily linked with the midfielder.

The Gers though face competition from Denmark, according to Africafoot, with FC Copenhagen looking to snap him up.

The Danish giants want to sign him on loan with an option to buy and have been in touch with his agents.

However, it is suggested that Hannibal is not keen on the idea of a move to FC Copenhagen.

Rangers are claimed to be advanced in their talks to sign the midfielder and Philippe Clement will be looking to get a deal over the line.

FC Copenhagen look to face a battle to tilt Hannibal towards a move to Denmark instead of Scotland.