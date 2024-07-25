Rangers and Aris Limassol are working to finalise an agreement for Connor Goldson to move to Cyprus, according to Sky Sports News.

Gers boss Philippe Clement is prepared to cash in on the centre-back in the ongoing transfer window.

Goldson fell out of favour towards the end of last term at Rangers and now his association with the Ibrox side looks set to come to an end.

Aris Limassol want to take Goldson to Cyprus and are working to finalise a deal with Rangers for the defender.

When the move has been agreed, Goldson will fly out to Cyprus to be put through his medical paces and complete the switch.

Aris Limassol have upcoming friendlies with Udinese, Heidenheim and Olympiacos on the agenda and they will want Goldson to be involved.

The new league season in Cyprus is due to start on 24th August.

Aris Limassol finished fourth in the Cypriot top flight last term.