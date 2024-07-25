Sheffield Wednesday are in talks to bring in an attacker from La Liga to boost Danny Rohl’s attacking options.

The Owls have been keen to bring back Ike Ugbo, but there has been little positive movement on that front and now they are fishing in Spain.

Las Palmas striker Sory Kaba is the player who is on Sheffield Wednesday’s radar and they are trying to get a deal done.

Las Palmas coach Luis Miguel Carrion is open to the idea of letting Kaba go this summer and there are multiple clubs on his heels.

And Sheffield Wednesday are in talks to try to take Kaba to Hillsborough, according to Africafoot.

Rohl’s side want to secure the services of former Cardiff City man Kaba on a loan deal with an option to buy.

Kaba has scored goals in the Championship and Rohl thinks he can repeat the feat for Sheffield Wednesday.

The 28-year-old made 17 appearances in La Liga for Las Palmas last season, but scored just once.