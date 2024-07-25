Southampton have received a major boost after one of their targets rejected a ‘crazy offer’ from Saudi Arabia, but Saints must still improve their proposal to get their man.

With the clock ticking down to the new season, Saints boss Russell Martin is keen to get deals over the line to boost his squad.

Martin is looking to add to his midfield, despite signing Flynn Downes on a permanent basis from West Ham, and is fishing in France.

He has zeroed in on Metz midfielder Lamine Camara, but there has been significant competition from Saudi Arabia.

Newly promoted Al-Qadsiah, now owned by the Saudi national oil company, are on a spending spree to make themselves competitive in the Saudi Pro League next term.

Camara is a player they want and they have put a proposal to him, which was a ‘crazy offer’, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

The midfielder wants to move to the Premier League, where Southampton have made an offer for him.

Saints though have not yet put a proposal on the table which Metz find acceptable.

Camara will hope that the St Mary’s side can soon change that with a fresh bid and then he can talk terms with Saints.