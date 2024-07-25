Leicester City are set to send defender Harry Souttar out on loan with Championship sides Stoke City and Sheffield United showing interest, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Potters sold Souttar to Leicester City in January last year but the 25-year-old failed to put down a marker, managing only four appearances in a promotion-winning season for the Foxes.

New Leicester City manager Steve Cooper is now willing to let Souttar go out on loan for next season as he is not in his plans for the Premier League.

There are Championship clubs that are interested in him, including the defender’s former club Stoke City.

Sheffield United, a side that got relegated from the Premier League last season, are also keen.

It now remains to be seen which of the two sides manage to get their hands on Souttar and whether any new club join the race.

A product of Celtic and Dundee United’s youth academy, the Australia international moved to England in 2016.

In the seven years he was at Stoke City, Souttar managed 70 appearances.

A proven Championship performer, Souttar will be looking to play on a regular basis in the second tier.