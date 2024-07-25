Noussair Mazraoui still has a chance of joining West Ham United’s pre-season tour in the United States if a deal can be finalised in the coming days, according to Sky Sports News.

The 26-year-old right-back has verbally agreed personal terms with West Ham for a proposed move to the London Stadium.

West Ham also have a deal in place with Bayern Munich where they have agreed to pay a fee of €16m plus €3.5m in add-ons.

However, there is still work to do on certain financial aspects of the deal before the defender could finalise his move to West Ham.

The Hammers are pushing to get the deal over the line and are keen to have Mazraoui on their pre-season tour of the United States.

It has been claimed that if a deal could be finalised in the coming days, the defender could join his new team-mates in the US.

However, a deal is not done yet and Manchester United are still said to be exploring a deal provided they can sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka.