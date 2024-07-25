Lewis Orford is the young player West Ham United have offered to Aston Villa in the potential cash-plus player deal for Jhon Duran, according to ExWHUemployee.

Duran is West Ham’s top striker target but negotiations with Aston Villa have been more difficult than previously anticipated.

West Ham failed with a bid for him earlier in the window and the club have been of the opinion that Aston Villa are overpricing the striker.

It emerged earlier today that West Ham have made a new bid worth £30m plus a young player joining the Villans as part of the deal.

It has been claimed that West Ham have offered England Under-18 midfielder Orford to Aston Villa.

The teenager is rated highly and has been a regular for the club’s Under-18s and the Under-21s.

Orford has previously attracted interest from Aston Villa.

The 18-year-old is yet to make his senior debut but is thought of highly inside the West Ham academy.

However, the club are prepared to sacrifice him if it helps them to land Duran from Aston Villa this summer.