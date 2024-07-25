Aston Villa have not yet accepted West Ham United’s latest proposal for Jhon Duran, according to ExWHUemployee.

West Ham see Duran as their top attacking target in the ongoing transfer window and have been trying to do a deal.

They have now gone back to Aston Villa with a cash plus player bid, with the player offered being young prospect Lewis Orford.

Orford is a player that Aston Villa have been long time admirers of and West Ham are hoping the proposal tempts Unai Emery’s men.

However, Aston Villa have yet to accept the proposal on the table from West Ham.

The Hammers remain unsure whether the bid on the table for Duran will be enough for Aston Villa to accept.

Orford has been keen to stay at West Ham, but the matter could be taken out of his hands with the Hammers including him in their offer.

Duran is keen to secure regular game time and a key role next season after struggling for it under Emery.