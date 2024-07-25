Birmingham City new boy Marc Leonard has revealed he is hopeful that playing for Blues can push him into the senior Scotland squad.

Recently relegated Birmingham signed 22-year-old midfielder Leonard from Brighton in a reported £500,000 deal earlier today.

Leonard has signed a four-year deal with the League One side and he insisted that he is the type of who always gives his all to help the team out.

With Birmingham a high profile club, Leonard is hoping that playing for Blues can help him achieve his ambition of playing for Scotland at senior international level.

“I am a player that always gives 100% and that is what the players at this club will have to do this season, so it is going to be exciting”, Leonard told his new club’s in-house media.

“Speaking to the Manager and Craig Gardner, we all want to reach the highest level possible.

“I have played for Scotland all the way through youth level which is always a proud feeling, the aim for me now is to get that first-team appearance which, hopefully, I can do whilst I am here.”

Leonard shone in League One last season while on loan from Brighton at Northampton Town.

Now it remains to be seen if the 22-year-old Scot will be able to convince the Scottish FA with his performances at St. Andrew’s.