Rangers fans have been told that they will hugely enjoy the trip to Union Berlin this weekend for the Gers’ next friendly assignment.

The Scottish giants are currently on their pre-season travels and they will head to Germany this weekend to face Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin.

Rangers defender Leon Balogun spent more than ten years of his senior career playing in Germany and he admitted that he will meet up with his close friends this weekend.

The 36-year-old German-born defender stressed that the Alten Forsterei stadium has a great environment and assured the Gers fans that they will enjoy the atmosphere thoroughly.

“I think the atmosphere will be great”, the Gers’ star man told Rangers TV about Union Berlin’s home stadium.

“Our travelling support will enjoy that stadium.

“I played there I think only once in my career, I have been there a few times though.

“Very, very special club, for me it is just nice to be back at home, see a few friends a few family members I am going to meet out there.”

Given Rangers’ poor performance against Birmingham City on Wednesday night, Balogun stressed that better must be produced in Germany.

“But the main focus is the pre-season match, need a good performance there, also for the confidence to start against Hearts the following week and show a different face than we have shown today in over 90 minutes.”

Now it remains to be seen if Balogun’s side will be able to bounce back from their defeat against Birmingham last night and register a positive result against Union Berlin before the new season starts next month.