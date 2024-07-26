Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou is unwilling to say anything about Spurs potentially signing Gangwon FC’s teenage prospect Yang Min-Hyuk.

The north Londoners have so far brought in Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall to strengthen their engine room in the ongoing transfer window.

They have been recently linked with Gangwon FC’s 18-year-old attacker Yang, amid suggestions a deal is all but done, and the Spurs boss admitted that he is aware of the quality of the Korean league.

Yang has already impressed with his ten-goal contributions in 24 K-League appearances in the ongoing season.

Postecoglou insisted that the club are looking everywhere to bring in players but he kept coy about signing Yang.

“I’m well aware of the quality of the K League”, the Australian said in a press conference when asked about Yang.

“When I was at Celtic we were looking to bring over a couple of Korean players.

“They have made a fantastic impact across Europe, none bigger than our Sonny [Heung-min Son].

“He’s an outstanding individual. So yes, we’ll be looking far and wide for players.

“As you said, it’s difficult for me to discuss.”

Now it remains to be seen if Spurs will announce the signing of the exciting 18-year-old winger from Gangwon FC in the coming weeks.

If he does join, it would be expected to only happen in January.