Emile Smith Rowe is waiting for Fulham to reach a full agreement with Arsenal for him before he can head for a medical, according to Sky Sports News.

The Gunners star has fallen out of favour in the last couple of seasons due to injury issues and tough competition to break into the first team.

Smith Rowe started only three league matches for the north Londoners last term and could only register two assists.

Crystal Palace and Fulham have been chasing the attacker throughout this transfer window and the Cottagers are on the verge of landing him.

The 23-year-old attacker is currently in the USA with the Arsenal first team, but Smith Rowe cannot fly back to London yet.

Smith Rowe is waiting for the clubs to reach a full agreement before he can then head for a medical.

Marco Silva’s side are reportedly paying a significant sum worth £35m to Arsenal in order to acquire Smith Rowe’s services.

He will be allowed to travel to London and have his medical with Fulham once a deal is fully agreed.

Now it remains to be seen if Smith Rowe will be able to join Silva’s travelling party for Fulham’s Portugal pre-season tour.