Aston Villa are monitoring Borussia Dortmund star Karim Adeyemi, who has also been linked with Liverpool this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

Arne Slot’s Liverpool have been quiet in the transfer window so far but they have been linked with the Borussia Dortmund winger and are tipped to sign a wide attacker at some point.

Unai Emery’s side recently sold winger Moussa Diaby to Al-Ittihad and they are looking to bring in quality forward options.

The Villans have shortlisted the German forward and the 22-year-old is also open to taking on a new challenge.

And now it has been suggested that the Villa Park outfit are keeping a close eye on the Liverpool target.

Borussia Dortmund are tipped to be looking for £35m to sell the winger.

Serie A giants Juventus are also admirers of Adeyemi and recently held talks with the player’s father and entourage in Germany.

Now it remains to be seen if either of the interested Premier League sides will make an offer for Adeyemi in the coming weeks.