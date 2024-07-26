Scott Parker’s Burnley and Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United have lost out on one of their midfield targets as he is heading the to the US, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

With the transfer window now set to heat up over the coming weeks, players are making decisions on their futures.

Midfielder Lewis O’Brien has been available to leave Nottingham Forest this summer, with Burnley and Sheffield United both keen on him.

Both clubs were relegated from the Premier League last season and are bidding to bounce straight back up.

They were keen on adding to their midfield ranks with O’Brien, but he is heading elsewhere.

The Forest man has been sold on a move to the United States to join MLS outfit LAFC.

O’Brien, 25, had a loan spell from Nottingham Forest at DC United in the MLS and the game in the United States is something he has taken a liking to.

He will join an LAFC side sitting second in the Western Conference.

Burnley boss Parker is still running the rule over all the players he has inherited at Turf Moor, while Sheffield United have experienced issues with signings due to an ongoing takeover.