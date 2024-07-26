Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Harry Isted is on the verge of joining Burton Albion, according to the South London Press.

The 27-year-old shot-stopper joined the Addicks last season on a two-year deal after his contract expired with Luton Town.

He was mostly sent out on multiple loan spells away from Kenilworth Road before he completed his move to Charlton Athletic last season.

Isted shared the gloves with custodian Will Mannion last season and made 23 all-competition appearances for the League One side.

Fellow League One side Burton Albion have shown interest in the 27-year-old Addicks goalkeeper.

And now it has been suggested that Isted is set to join Burton Albion in the coming days.

It has also been claimed that the English goalkeeper’s medical has been scheduled for this afternoon.

Nathan Jones has been keen to add to his squad this summer, but there have been outgoing too and Isted looks to be on his way.