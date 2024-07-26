Burnley boss Scott Parker could lose one of his midfielders after a club slapped in an official offer, with the player keen on making the move.

Parker has big decisions to make on a number of players this summer as Burnley get ready for a campaign in the Championship.

What Parker’s views are on keeping midfielder Sander Berge are unclear, but now Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce have bid for him.

Mourinho is keen on having the six-foot-five-inch midfielder in his Fenerbahce team next season.

The Yellow Canaries have now firmed up their interest in Berge and slapped in an official offer, according to Turkish outlet Fotomac.

The amount involved in the bid though remains to be revealed.

Berge, on his part, is keen on the move to Turkey where he will get the chance to play under the Portuguese manager.

The 26-year-old missed just one Premier League game for Vincent Kompany’s team last season but his contributions were not enough to keep Burney’s Premier League status.

A move to Fenerbahce would give Berge the chance to play in Europe next season.