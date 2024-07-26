Crystal Palace are among a host of clubs to have taken an interest in Hammarby’s teenage winger Bazoumana Toure and could make an offer in the coming days.

The 18-year-old joined the Swedish side only in March but has already caught attention with his presence in front of goal.

In the nine league matches he has played for the club, he has scored three goals and has also helped set up two more for his team-mates.

Teams from outside Sweden have taken note of his potential and are preparing to make an offer for him.

According to Swedish outlet Expressen, Crystal Palace and German clubs Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt are closely following the progress of Toure and could bid for him.

Two Belgian clubs have already test the water with offers but do not have the financial power to strike a deal.

Hammarby, on their part, are reluctant to let their young prospect leave so early.

They have already done business with an English club this summer, selling goalkeeper Oliver Dovin to Coventry City.