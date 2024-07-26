Crystal Palace have no interest in signing a Championship midfielder they have been linked with, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Palace were stung earlier this summer by the loss of Michael Olise to Bayern Munich, but they are trying to shrug it off with fresh faces.

Ismaila Sarr is joining from Marseille, with the former Watford winger a player that the Eagles have admired for some time.

They have also been credited with an interest in raiding Carrow Road for Norwich City midfielder Gabriel Sara.

That talk is wide of the mark though and Crystal Palace have no interest in signing Sara from Norwich City this summer.

The midfielder was a bright spark for the Canaries last term as he scored 13 goals and registered 12 assists, proving his durability by appearing in all 46 Championship games and in both legs of the playoff semi-final.

Sara is now just four appearances short of reaching the 100-game milestone for Norwich City and Crystal Palace do not look like stopping him getting there.

The Brazilian is under contract with Johannes Hoff Thorup’s side for a further two years.