Connor Goldson is set to join the Aris Limassol squad in Austria as he closes in on an exit from Rangers this summer, according to the Rangers Review.

The central defender is closing in on ending his six-year stay at Rangers and is set to join Aris this summer.

A deal is in place between the two clubs and he was spotted flying out of Glasgow earlier today to complete the move.

Philippe Clement gave the defender permission earlier this week to hold talks with Aris over a permanent switch this summer.

He is now rapidly closing in on sealing a move to the Cypriot club.

It has been claimed that the defender is now set to join Aris’ pre-season training squad in Austria soon.

Goldson joined Rangers from Brighton in 2018 and has been a regular at the heart of their defence.

He made more than 300 appearances for Rangers but is now set to resume his career at Aris Limassol moving forward.