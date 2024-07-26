Everton are expected to wrap up the loan signing of Jesper Lindstrom from Napoli later today after he passed his medical, according to Sky Sports News.

Sean Dyche has been looking for fresh faces to add extra impetus to his squad and the club are backing him despite a proposed takeover falling through.

Danish winger Lindstrom is someone Dyche wants and Everton have a deal in place with Napoli for his services.

Lindstrom has undergone a medical, which he has now passed, with Everton and will cost the club a loan fee of €3m.

If they trigger an option to buy next summer then he can join on a permanent basis for a further €22m.

Now the deal is in the final stretch and Everton are expected to formally confirm the arrival of Lindstrom later today.

Lindstrom, 24, joined Napoli from Eintracht Frankfurt, but failed to make an impression at the Italian side.

They are happy to move him on and will hope he impresses enough at Everton for them to trigger the purchase clause.