Former Bundesliga star Jan Age Fjortoft is of the view that Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala moving to Manchester City is not realistic this summer.

There has been continued chatter that Manchester City could lose Kevin De Bruyne this summer amid strong interest from Saudi Arabia.

Bayern Munich’s 21-year-old attacker Musiala is one of the finest at his role and his name has emerged as a potential option for Manchester City.

He had a sublime Euro 2024 with Germany where he scored three goals and last season he directly contributed to 20 goals in 38 all-competition appearances.

Even though the young German has been linked with the Premier League champions this summer, former Bundesliga forward Fjortoft has deemed the transfer unrealistic this summer.

“Musiala to City is a long shot….can’t see it happens this summer”, the 57-year-old said through his X handle.

The Bavarians are expected to hold onto Musiala this summer with his current contract running until March 2026.

Now it remains to be seen if Pep Guardiola’s side will try to lure Musiala away this season or they will turn their eyes to someone else.