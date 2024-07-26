Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is keeping his cards close to his chest about the club’s interest in Wolves defender Hugo Bueno.

Rodgers wants to bring in another left-back this summer and Celtic have been trying to agree a loan deal for Bueno.

Wolves are not keen to let Bueno go at present and will make a final decision when they have had time to consider their options.

Rodgers is keen not to pour fuel on the fire and is keeping his cards close to his chest, while admitting that he is well aware of what Bueno can do.

Asked about a swoop for the Wolves man, Rodgers was quoted as saying by journalist Ben Jacobs: “I obviously know him from his time playing in the Premier League, but nothing more than that [to say].”

The 21-year-old came through the youth ranks at Wolves, but he is not currently a first choice pick under boss Gary O’Neil.

Whether Bueno would be open to moving to Celtic remains to be seen.

The defender, who can also operate further down the left flank, has been capped by Spain up to Under-21 level.