The initial fee Rangers are set to bag from the impending transfer of Sam Lammers to FC Twente has been revealed, according to Sky Sports News.

Lammers is on the cusp of sealing a permanent move to FC Twente in the coming hours as the deal edges closer to completion.

The forward had a wonderful loan spell at FC Utrecht in the latter half of last season, which led to a host of Dutch clubs wanting to sign him this summer.

He is set to undergo a medical soon as Twente push to finalise his transfer as soon as possible.

It has been claimed that Rangers are set to receive an initial fee of £2.5m from the departure of the striker.

The add-ons could take the final figure to as much as £4m if Lammers becomes a success at Twente.

The forward has already agreed personal terms and will sign a three-year contract once all the formalities are completed.

The 27-year-old joined Rangers last summer for £3.5m but struggled at Ibrox before he was loaned out to Utrecht in the winter window.