Ipswich Town do not want to pay an inflated fee in their pursuit of Leeds United target Sammie Szmodics, according to the BBC.

Last season’s Championship top scorer is wanted this summer with Leeds having asked about signing him, while Ipswich are pushing hard and have the edge over the Whites.

Blackburn are open to selling Szmodics but are insisting on getting a big fee before agreeing to let him go in the coming days or weeks.

Ipswich’s previous offer was rejected but the club are still holding talks with Blackburn to sign the attacker this summer.

However, it has been claimed that the newly promoted Premier League side are not interested in paying in inflated fee.

The Tractor Boys have already spent a considerable amount of money since getting promoted to the top flight.

However, they do not want to be seen to be paying an overinflated fee for Szmodics this summer.

The forward wants to play in the Premier League and is preferring a move to Ipswich over Leeds in the ongoing transfer window.

Blackburn though are frustrated at how long talks are taking.