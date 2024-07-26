Manchester United have paid the buyout clause in Andreas Georgson’s contract at Lillestrom and he is heading to join Erik ten Hag’s backroom team.

The former Arsenal coach has been in charge of Norwegian outfit Lillestrom and the club’s season is currently in full swing.

Lillestrom currently sit in eighth place in the Norwegian top flight, but now they will have to commence the hunt for a new manager.

Ten Hag wants Georgson, a former Arsenal coach, to join his backroom team and it is a call that the 42-year-old is ready to answer.

He has a release clause in his Lillestrom contract which is set at £282,000.

Now, according to Norwegian outlet Nettavisen, it has been triggered by Manchester United.

Lillestrom will communicate Georgson’s exit on Friday evening.

Georgson held a role working on set pieces at previous clubs and he is expected to perform a similar function at Manchester United.