Newcastle United are not close to bringing any players in at present, despite the Magpies being linked with several possible deals, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Eddie Howe is looking to beef up his squad over the course of the summer transfer window and Newcastle have been linked with a host of players.

Little has happened since the end of June scramble to comply with the Premier League’s PSR rules though.

And the Magpies are not close to making any new signings at present.

With well over a month left in the summer transfer window, Howe will hope there is enough time for new sporting director Paul Mitchell to get deals over the line.

Newcastle have looked at Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo, but he has his heart set on moving to Juventus in Italy.

Howe wants another centre-back, while he is also keen for another striker, especially in the event Callum Wilson goes.

There remain question marks over Kieran Trippier and Miguel Almiron, who both have interest from Saudi Arabia.