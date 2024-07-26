A move to Rangers is not advanced for a player the Gers are targeting and a transfer rather than a loan is preferred.

Gers boss Philippe Clement is working hard to bring in fresh faces, with a host of players expected to move on from Rangers before the transfer window closes.

Winger Vaclav Cerny has been tipped to arrive from German side Wolfsburg on a simple loan deal with no option to buy.

Rangers are also interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri, with again a loan being floated.

However, despite Rangers being keen on the 21-year-old, ‘nothing advanced’ is done with regards to a move, according to French daily Le Parisien.

Hannibal is also within the final year of his Manchester United contract and for that reason a transfer ‘is preferred’ unless there is an extension to his Old Trafford deal.

Danish giants FC Copenhagen are also interested in Hannibal, who had a spell in La Liga on loan at Sevilla last season.

Hannibal though is not convinced about the idea of moving to FC Copenhagen and that may open the door for Rangers, if they can push forward with their interest in him.

The midfielder spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Birmingham City.