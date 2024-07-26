Rangers new boy Vaclav Cerny has revealed that the Gers boss Philppe Clement gave him a good feeling during their initial conversation, which ignited his interest in joining the Scottish giants.

The Gers have been busy trying to bring in players in the transfer window and now they have signed Cerny from Wolfsburg on a season-long loan.

The 26-year-old attacker joined the Bundesliga outfit last season and contributed to six goals directly in his 25 all-competition appearances.

The Czech Republic international admitted that he is very happy to be at Rangers and he cannot wait to start his journey with the Gers.

He also insisted that his opening conversation with the Gers’ boss convinced him to join Rangers.

“It is a very nice day for me. I am happy to be here and I can’t wait to get started”, the 26-year-old told his new club’s in-house media.

“Obviously from the first talks with the manager, it gave me a very good feeling and from there on I would say it went pretty fast.

“I was happy about the contact and just couldn’t wait to come down here and be here and experience it all.”

Now it remains to be seen if the Wolfsburg loanee will be able to add that extra quality to help the Gers overtake Celtic in the upcoming season’s title charge.