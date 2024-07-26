Rangers could see one of their stars undergo as medical as soon as this afternoon as they prepare to seal an exit from Ibrox.

Gers boss Philippe Clement is wrestling with question marks over a number of his players, including Connor Goldson, James Tavernier and Todd Cantwell, who could all go.

While those departures could eyebrows raised from some, Rangers have been keen to sell Sam Lammers all summer and now they are set to shift him out of the door with a fee agreed with FC Twente.

The Dutch side are speeding ahead to get the deal over the line and they will give Lammers a medical today, according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf.

If Lammers can come through the checks without an issue then he will put an unhappy spell at Rangers at an end and join Twente.

Rangers will receive between €2m and €3m for what is a permanent transfer.

Lammers was in superb form during the second half of last season when he was on loan in the Netherlands at FC Utrecht.

Utrecht wanted to bring him back, but the cost of the package made a deal impossible and also put off several other Dutch sides.