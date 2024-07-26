Southampton now have an improved offer to deal with for one of their players and it remains to be seen what boss Russell Martin and the club will decide to do.

A host of players have arrived at St Mary’s, including Flynn Downes, Yukinari Sugawara, Nathan Wood and Ronnie Edwards.

Players have also left and Paul Onuachu could soon be amongst them as Trabzonspor have been pursuing a deal for the 30-year-old for quite some time now.

Saints have indicated they will look at Onuachu in pre-season and will only sell on their terms.

Trabzonspor have wanted the deal done this week, but Saints’ supremo Rasmus Ankersen has warned they must pay the right price.

With that aim in mind, Trabzonspor have tabled a fresh offer for Onuachu, going up to €7m and including bonuses, according to Turkish outlet Play Spor.

As Southampton’s reduced asking price was around €10m it remains to be seen whether they accept the fresh offer from Trabzonspor.

Onuachu proved to be a goal threat for the Turkish side last season when he was there on loan, making 21 goal contributions in 26 matches.

He has a contract with Southampton running until the summer of 2026, but he has made it clear he wants to go back to Trabzonspor.