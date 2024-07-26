West Brom would not meet the price tag of a winger they wanted to sign and now he is heading to France on loan, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Carlos Corberan has been bidding to improve his squad over the course of the summer transfer window and he has made additions, including Torbjorn Heggem and Joe Wildsmith.

Corberan also wanted to land Huddersfield Town winger Sorba Thomas, a player the Terriers were prepared to sell.

The Baggies though would not pay Huddersfield’s asking price for Thomas and the winger is now bound for Ligue 1.

Huddersfield had been discussing a £1m deal with Nantes, but are now accepted a loan move.

Thomas will go to France and Nantes will look at him over the course of the season before deciding on signing him.

A good spell in France may even see the winger’s value rise.

Thomas still has two years to run on his present contract with Huddersfield.