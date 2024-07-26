Sheffield Wednesday are dealing with a club that want to do business as they seek to land an attacker, with a source insisting that ‘those who need to leave will leave’.

Owls manager Danny Rohl has been busy adding to his squad this summer, but recently missed out on winger Ian Poveda, who joined Sunderland.

Signing a striker is key for Rohl and the club have been chasing Ike Ugbo, who was on loan at Hillsborough last term.

No deal for Ugbo has been done though and Sheffield Wednesday have other irons in the fire.

The Championship side are currently holding talks with La Liga side Las Palmas to try to sign striker Sory Kaba.

On the table for discussion is a loan with an option to buy, but given Kaba cost €1.5m, moving him on without losing money is complex, according to Spanish outlet Canarias7.

Kaba has been left out of Las Palmas’ squad for a trip to Italy to play a friendly against Inter, further putting the writing on the wall.

And a source inside Las Palmas was quoted as saying of Kaba and others not in the club’s plans: “Those who need to leave will leave.”

With Las Palmas keen to move Kaba on as he is not in the coach’s plans, Sheffield Wednesday’s chances of doing a deal are likely to be boosted.