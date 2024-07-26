Manchester City will receive an offer for one of their young defenders and it will be a loan proposal from a club playing in their country’s top flight.

Pep Guardiola is readying his side for another season where winning the Premier League will be on the agenda, along with trying to push deep into the Champions League.

Young Cityzens defender Luke Mbete is unlikely to be a player that Guardiola counts on for that purpose and he could leave the club again following a loan spell last term.

Mbete headed to the Netherlands to spend the campaign with Dutch second tier side Den Bosch.

He could be set for a substantial step up this summer though as, according to Turkish outlet Ajanspor, Mbete is wanted by Trabzonspor.

The team that finished third in the Turkish Super Lig last season would like to sign Mbete on loan and will make an approach for him.

They believe that Mbete can flourish in Turkey over the course of next season.

Manchester City will also need to be convinced about the merits of loaning Mbete to Trabzonspor for the season.