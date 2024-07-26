Tottenham Hotspur bound Yang Min-hyuk just scored a goal described as ‘an absolute screamer’ as he continues to show off skills well in advance of his years.

Yang, 18, is on the books at K League side Gangwon FC and has been tipped to sign for Tottenham soon.

The winger would not be expected to link up with Spurs at once as he will likely see out the year at Gangwon before moving to England in January.

Spurs believe they are landing a real gem in the teenage winger and he gave another sign they may be right when scoring his side’s opening goal in a K League game against Jeonbuk Hyundai on Friday.

He blasted his effort into the top corner from just inside the box and the goal was described by Korean journalist Jason Lee, who posted the goal video, as ‘an absolute screamer’.

Yang gave Spurs fans a quick reminder of what they are likely to be getting, with a glimpse that he is the real deal.

The goal is Yang’s eighth of the current K League season.

Yang’s exploits are keeping Gangwon in the hunt towards the top end of the K League this year.