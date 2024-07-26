Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison insisted that after getting introduced to Ange Postecoglou’s system last season the team can do better in the upcoming campaign.

The former Leicester City man joined the north Londoners last year and enjoyed a bright start to life with Spurs.

Postecoglou also enjoyed an instant honeymoon as Spurs boss, but the side’s form faltered towards the end of the campaign and they missed out on the top four.

Maddison, heading into his second season at Spurs, revealed that he is eager to make history at Spurs and wants to win silverware with the club.

He also stressed that the players have benefitted from having a season under Postecoglou and they can thrive next term on that foundation.

“We need to strive to have more than a good season”, Maddison said in a press conference about the upcoming season.

“We want silverware and we want to make history.

“We’ve benefited from having a year under the manager and now we can kick on.”

Now it remains to be seen if the north Londoners will be able to register a strong start to the season when they face Maddison’s former side Leicester City in their opening fixture of the upcoming Premier League season.